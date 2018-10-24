Power generation up 7.4% in Jan-Sept period

China's power generation rose 7.4 percent in the first nine months of 2018, with electricity from nuclear and wind power facilities expanding at a fast pace in September.



The growth in the first three quarters was 0.3 percentage points lower than the first eight months, relevant data showed on Wednesday.



In September, electricity from hydropower plants rose 4.1 percent. Nuclear and wind power production surged 12.8 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively.



Power consumption in the first nine months rose 8.9 percent, 2 percentage points faster than the same period of last year, but slightly slower than 9 percent for the first eight months of this year.



The slowdown in power production and consumption also came amid the country's slightly slower economic growth.



China's economy expanded 6.7 percent in the first three quarters, down from 6.8 percent in the first half, but staying above the government's annual target of around 6.5 percent.

