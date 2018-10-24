Nation favors financial talent

China has so far appointed 11 officials who have rich experience in the country's financial system as provincial vice governors, a trend that shows the country's determination in containing financial risks.



In a recent move, Guo Ningning, vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, has been appointed as the vice governor of East China's Fujian Province, news website china.com.cn reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the matter.



Other provinces that have a vice governor with a financing background include East China's Zhejiang Province, Central China's Hubei Province, and South China's Guangdong Province, according to the report.

