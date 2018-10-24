Courtesy of the Consulate General of Ecuador in Shanghai

In this exhibition, Ecuadorian artist Nelson Santos presents a series of drawings and paintings that explore the notions of landscape, territory and inhabiting. Departing from the concept of "walkscapes," Santos conceives physical and virtual walks through which images marked by disorientation and instabilities emerge. Desorientaciones follows up on the works of Hamish Fulton, Francis Alÿs and William Kentridge and is a record of Santos' interest in walking as an artistic process. This exploration is achieved through the artist's ability to break away from linearity and rational. His drawings are interpretative exercises, in which he underlines, erases and writes notes to connect experiences arisen from his own dérive.9:30 am to 11:30 pm, 1 pm to 4:30 pm, October 23 to November 9Huangpu Cultural Center 黄浦区文化馆308 Chongqing Road South重庆南路308号FreeCall 6415-2277 for more information