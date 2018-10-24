Wanderlust woes: Overtourism damages sites

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The most pristine beach of the Philippines - Boracay - will reopen on Friday after a six-month renovation. Delighted, many of my friends are brooking no delay to plan a trip there to enjoy a break from dull office work and dodge the upcoming chill. But some of them frowned on new trenchant rules for tourists including a curfew, a ban on beachfront parties, weddings, food, drinks and smoking on the 10-square-kilometer island, apart from the daily cap on visitors at 19,000.



Back in April, the tourist destination renowned for its creamy white beach, turquoise waters, precious puka shells, and splendid sunset was closed for being a "cesspool," in the words of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. The months-long renovation project includes reconstruction of roads, expansion of sewage pipes and flood control systems, as well as demolition of buildings too close to the shore.



Boracay is not alone. On October 1, Thailand announced that Maya Bay, which gained fame through the movie The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will remain closed indefinitely following a four-month rejuvenation effort. According to the country's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the site, one of the most crowded tourist destinations in the country, needs more time to restore its original ecosystem featuring coral reefs and limestone cliffs. In September, Cornwall - the famous, romantic covered bridge built in 1864 in Connecticut - was closed for an overhaul costing $1.4 million.



These captivating attractions finally admitted to have fallen victim to "overtourism," six years since the hashtag first appeared on Twitter. And in the Collins online dictionary - the only place where a definition of the word exists - it's "the phenomenon of a popular destination or sight becoming overrun with tourists in an unsustainable way".



Tourism has long taken a toll on the environment and lifestyle of local destinations. But we're deluded into believing that more tourists mean greater prosperity and exchanges, refusing to believe the downside until it runs amok.



Tourists, among whom jet-setters have grown to be a strong force, are consuming the very nature and history they love to death, leading to waves of protests at major destinations. In Barcelona, local residents welcome refugees more than tourists, and some even throw eggs at them despite the money and jobs they have bring. In 2017 alone, the number of overnight tourists in the Catalan capital exceeded a staggering 30 million, an overwhelming contrast to a permanent population of 1.63 million. Graffiti popped up across Venice reading "Tourists Go Away!!! You Are Destroying This Area" as its iconic canals have been running dry. Across the pond, New York City has already had 113,000 hotel rooms in May last year.



A burgeoning middle class - now standing at 3.7 billion across the globe - in a richer world has buoyed an insatiable appetite for travel. International tourist arrivals amounted to 1.3 billion last year. People are not just sightseeing "must-see" traditional spots but seeking immersive travel, where they can live and play like locals. Gradually, the explosion of Airbnb properties in certain popular neighborhoods has taken more units off the market for full-time renters, making rent shoot up generally. Popular Airbnb areas such as Brooklyn in New York have led to "gentrification," spiking housing prices. As a result, the cost of living for locals has gone up.



It's heartening to see that people with rising disposable income and more travel options like cheaper flights and cruise ships love to see the world. But when they turn out in droves to scoop up happiness at the expense of locals while diminishing their own experience, it's time they start mulling over why they travel. For learning cultures other than theirs? For taking a break from a nine-to-five office job? For healing a broken heart? Or just for living an illusory life on Instagram?



When an influx of out-of-towners pollute the environment, spoil nature, damage the heritage and tarnish the city's soul, how can they continue enjoying the authentic allure they are looking for?



The issue of overtourism has been overlooked for years before it loomed large. Curbing the number of tourists, increasing ticket prices, freezing construction of new hotels, or even closing thronged spots are among the means local governments can adopt to deal with the conundrum. Japan, for example, is launching its first-ever survey on overtourism to examine the impact of tourism on sustainability and find ways to cope with it before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - when the Japanese government expects to attract over 40 million foreign visitors.



Ultimately, tourists themselves should resort to more responsible behavior to make tourism sustainable.



The author is a Beijing-based freelancer. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn