Buffaloes plow through annual racing festival in Thailand

Several hefty buffaloes thunder down a dirt track in eastern Thailand, kicking up dust as they are urged toward the finish line by whip-wielding jockeys perched on their backs.



It's a display of strength and agility from the riders, who risk life and limb in their bid for glory - and a top prize of 8,000 baht (US$240).



The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year.



The decades-old tradition started as a way for farmers to blow off steam during the arduous rice-planting season.



On Tuesday, some 500 buffaloes were competing.



For centuries, these gentle giants were of immense practical importance - plowing the fields, providing transport, and even defending villages in times of conflict.



But as farming became mechanized, buffaloes have taken on a symbolic role, acting as a reminder of Thailand's farming traditions.



