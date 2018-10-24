Listening to Thunder in Silence

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/24 19:13:40

Courtesy of Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center



Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre will stage Listening to Thunder in Silence at Majestic Theatre on October 27 and 28. The play is part of a retrospective performance under the 20th China Shanghai International Arts Festival to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up. The play features the life and thinking of Chinese people on the eve of China's reform and opening-up. The play premiered in Shanghai in October of 1978.

Date: 7:30 pm, October 27 and 28

Venue: Majestic Theatre 美琪大戏院

Address: 258 Fengxian Road 奉贤路258号

Ticket: 80 yuan to 380 yuan

Call 6217-3311 for more information



