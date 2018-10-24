Courtesy of Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center

Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre will stage Listening to Thunder in Silence at Majestic Theatre on October 27 and 28. The play is part of a retrospective performance under the 20th China Shanghai International Arts Festival to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up. The play features the life and thinking of Chinese people on the eve of China's reform and opening-up. The play premiered in Shanghai in October of 1978.7:30 pm, October 27 and 28Majestic Theatre 美琪大戏院258 Fengxian Road 奉贤路258号80 yuan to 380 yuanCall 6217-3311 for more information