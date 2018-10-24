St. Regis Zhuhai holds opening ceremony

View of one of the St. Regis Zhuhai's 34 oversized suites Photo Courtesy of St. Regis Zhuhai

On October 18, the St. Regis Zhuhai was opened to the public, marking that the luxurious hotel has entered into a new era. The St. Regis enjoys an excellent geographic position. It is located in the Greater Bay Area, a commercial and economic center connecting cities like Hong Kong, Macao, Shenzhen and Zhuhai. The St. Regis Zhuhai will present symbolic fashionable design, an innovative delicacy experience, excellent facilities of the legendary and luxurious brand and the guardianship service of the St. Regis."As modern travel becomes more convenient and the world is more closely connected, the high-end travelers long for the broader destinations beyond imagination. People's demands for exploring culture with an authentic experience of the destination are also increasing," said Lisa Holladay, the global brand leader and vice president at The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis, "The opening of the St. Regis Zhuhai provides the high-end travelers with the chance of enjoying the traditions, ceremonies and services of the St. Regis brand and exploring the wonder and charm of Zhuhai and the eye-attracting destinations in China," Holladay added.The St. Regis Zhuhai overlooks the splendid coastline of Wan Chai. It is separated withMacao by one river. The hotel is located on floors 41 to 72 of the Zhuhai Tower, the new landmark of Zhuhai's central business district, which is invested and built by the Huafa Group. The coastline is filled with palms and the amazing islands make Zhuhai a popular travel destination. Zhuhai, Guangdong Province is located in the Pearl River Delta. Its excellent geographic position makes it an important economic city of South China. With the settlement of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the development of the Greater Bay Area, Zhuhai will welcome the new hope of economic prosperity.The St. Regis Zhuhai boasts 251 luxurious guest rooms, including 34 oversized suites and a presidential suite with an area of more than 1,100 square meters.Living in the guest rooms, customers can enjoy a panorama view of the Greater Bay Area and overlook the historical landscape of Macao, Zhuhai and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. The guest rooms adopt diamond patterns and gem elements with the typical characteristics of the St. Regis. The St. Regis guardianship team of the hotel will provide considerate services for guests and satisfy their individualized expectations. The team's attention to each subtle detail shows their dedication to service.The St. Regis Zhuhai is located in a city which enjoys its repute as "the romantic city." The hotel inherits the classical elements of the brand in a modern way and reflects the local culture and characteristics of the destination."In recent years, the tourism industry in China keeps developing rapidly, especially the high-end travel market. We are very happy to bring the St. Regis brand to the vigorous city of Zhuhai so as to satisfy the demands of high-end travelers," said Li Yusheng, COO and managing director of Marriott International in China. "The opening of St. Regis Zhuhai will bring the exquisite and luxurious living experience, and careful and considerate services to guests," Li said.