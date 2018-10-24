Kind-hearted city bus driver waits up for students

A bus driver in Dalian, Liaoning Province was praised recently for waiting at a stop longer than scheduled every night so that two hard-working high school students can catch a ride home.



A video clip from Saturday shows passengers on bus No.529 asking the driver Zhang about the holdup at the Sanba Square stop at 8:35 pm.



"In one or two minutes, two students haven't come yet," Zhang said. "If they miss my bus, they need to wait another half an hour in the cold night," he explained.



The two girls are then seen running to catch the bus.



One student surnamed Liu said they would always miss the bus in the past because their classes end just a few minutes before the bus arrives.



Zhang learned of their situation and began waiting a few extra minutes for the girls every evening.



"If they can get home half an hour earlier, they can rest more," Zhang said. "It is also not safe for them to go home so late."



Zhang reported the case to bus company, which allowed him to wait two more minutes at the stop.



"We really appreciate this driver," Liu said.



Global Times

