Pregnant teacher fired illegally

A China court has ruled in favor of a kindergarten teacher after she was fired for becoming pregnant, thepaper.cn reported Wednesday.



Miaomiao Preschool was ordered to pay more than 50,000 yuan ($6,800) to Pan Jiayi (pseudonym) after she was terminated from her job in June 2017 for what was her second pregnancy.



While a relatively small sum to pay, the case is still a victory for women in China, who often face labor discrimination over pregnancy or even plans to have children.



The school had argued that according to its policy, all teachers must notify school officials in advance if they plan on getting pregnant so that staffing can be rearranged - or face dismissal.



Pan argued her pregnancy was unexpected. She appealed her case to a labor arbitration office in December, which demanded Pan receive 59,752.20 yuan in compensation.



A local court made the ruling official in June, citing Chinese labor law that states women's contracts cannot be terminated for reasons of pregnancy or maternity leave.



