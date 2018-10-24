Teen stopped riding bike against highway traffic tells cops he read map wrong

A teen stopped riding a bike against traffic on an East China highway told police he was attempting a 1,200-kilometer trip back home but read his phone's navigation app incorrectly.



Police had received numerous reports from drivers seeing the 16-year-old riding in the opposite direction along the Ningbo-Jinhua Highway in Zhejiang Province on October 17, the Jinhua Daily reported.



When stopped, the teen surnamed Jiang said he was trying to get home to Tongren, Southwest China's Guizhou Province - a distance of 1,282 kilometers.



Jiang said he decided to hit the highway after checking a map app. However, not only are bikes not allowed on China's highways, Jiang also mistook the calculated drive time of more than 14 hours for travel time by bicycle.



Police escorted him off the highway to safety, where they explained the rules of the road and that he'd have to find a different route back home - by bike or otherwise.



