VIPKID announces partnership with SSAT to enhance quality education

Founder and CEO of VIPKID Cindy Mi (left) and Liu Jinghua, chief testing and research officer of SSAT, announce a strategic partnership on October 22 in Beijing. Photo Courtesy of VIPKID

On Monday, the Chinese online English education company VIPKID announced its strategic partnership with the Secondary School Admission Test (SSAT), a standardized test that is used to assess the abilities of students seeking to enroll in an independent school. Both sides will work together in building an international education evaluation system that aims to improve children's comprehensive competency.As VIPKID becomes SSAT's exclusive online partner in the Chinese mainland, the two sides will work together in depth on three dimensions. Firstly, VIPKID will provide one-stop test registration services on its official website. Secondly, with the help of SSAT's powerful pool of educational experts, VIPKID will continue to upgrade the evaluation system of existing courses. Thirdly, learning from the concepts and practices of SSAT's 1,000 alliance schools, VIPKID will develop quality courses that are more suitable for Chinese children, in order to comprehensively enhance the competitiveness of Chinese students."Over the past five years, VIPKID has been implementing the concept of quality-oriented education in teaching, learning, evaluation, testing and training," said Cindy Mi, founder and CEO of VIPKID. "We've received positive feedback from the parents. But we've been looking for more comprehensive, objective and authoritative feedback to externalize our quality education results and give back to the parents and children who have always had unlimited trust in us.""Chinese families of this new generation have a strong demand for international quality education, and VIPKID is also the enterprise benchmark to promote quality education in the field of online education in China," said Liu Jinghua, chief testing and research officer of SSAT. "We believe that the two sides will work together to provide more quality education for Chinese children and train more global talent."