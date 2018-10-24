Media condemn unregulated and irresponsible self-media practices

People.cn joined a denunciation of the chaos in China's burgeoning but unregulated "self-media" on Monday as the State-run news outlet reposted a report by Xinmin Weekly.



In China, "self-media" refers to independently operated social media accounts - on platforms such as WeChat, Weibo and other smaller ones.



"Superficially, money is what self-media is running after, however, the ripples following the dirty business are far more complicated than they seem to be," read the article.



"The traffic monetization that they lust for is likely to become a termite that weakens China's economic chain, and a rumor they fabricate randomly could possibly influence the diplomacy surrounding an international event." The article pointed out how these accounts desperately attract readers' attention by spreading anxious emotions.



"On unregulated self-media platforms, nefarious people become economic experts talking down China's economy and exaggerating anxieties," it said.



The article also condemned self-media bloggers' illegal acts as they tamper with the history of the Party and the country, spoofing classics and maliciously defaming heroes, as well as spreading pornographic content under false pretexts.



A twisted cognition has formed among the younger generation because of these online flimflams. In a survey on the emerging occupations among the generation born after 1995, 54 percent of them intend to be online celebrities.



The article urged the government to impose strict regulations to crack down on this misconduct.



The Beijing Youth Daily suggested on October 18 the creation of a blacklist to limit or deprive their entry qualifications into the industry.

