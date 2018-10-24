Juve too good for Man United

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo takes a selfie with a pitch invader while another is taken away by stewards after the Group H match of the Champions League between Manchester United and Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday in Manchester, England. Photo: VCG

Jose Mourinho bemoaned the chasm between his Manchester United side and Juventus as the Italian champions won 1-0 on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday.Ronaldo did not get on the score sheet but played a supporting role by helping set up Paulo Dybala's winner on 17 minutes as Juventus opened up a five-point lead over United at the top of Group H.Only a series of excellent saves from David de Gea prevented the margin of defeat being far greater for the hosts as any momentum United gained from fightbacks against Newcastle and Chelsea in recent weeks in the Premier League faded away against one of the favorites to win the Champions League.Jose Mourinho's men were handed a break before kickoff as Valencia's 1-1 draw away to Young Boys means United still hold a two-point lead over the Spaniards, but a fourth defeat of the season will see speculation over Mourinho's future increase once more.And in keeping with his complaints all season, Mourinho suggested United need to invest more in the transfer market to get to Juventus' level.Juventus spent 112 million euros ($129 million) for a 33-year-old Ronaldo in July and also brought Leonardo Bonucci back just a year after selling the Italian international to AC ­Milan."Mr Bonucci, Mr [Giorgio] Chiellini, they could go to Harvard to give some classes about how to be a central defender," said Mourinho, whose attempts to add a center back in the summer were thwarted."Juventus are champions for seven years in a row, two Champions League finals in the last four or five years and they are not happy with what they have, they want more. They had [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Mario] Manduzkic and Dybala, but they want more, they want Ronaldo."They go for the best players in the world."Ronaldo was given a hero's welcome on his previous visit to Old Trafford with Real Madrid in 2013 after scoring 118 goals for United in six seasons between 2003 and 2009 to help the Red Devils win three Premier League titles and the first of his five Champions Leagues.The Portuguese's early days as a Juventus player since ­making the move to Italy from ­Madrid this summer have been overshadowed by a rape ­allegation made against him in the US, which he strongly denies.And the reception he received from the United faithful this time was far more muted, although he was applauded off the field at the end of the game after taking a selfie with a pitch invader, who was hauled away by security staff.