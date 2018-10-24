Experts recommend opening up the ‘wild Wall’ for a better experience

Experts called for greater protection for the Great Wall and measures to prevent illegal climbing after as many as five groups of hikers were trapped and injured in an undeveloped section of the Great Wall in a span of 21 days.



Signs in English and Chinese have been set to warn visitors not to climb or litter, but hikers come all the time. Bricks fall and break due to tramping, which is an irreversible damage to the relic. Some hikers scatter their trash for local villagers to clean up, the Beijing Youth Daily quoted a Huairou district government official as saying.



The government is shorthanded and cannot fully patrol the long wild stretch of the Great Wall, the official said.



Since prohibiting doesn't work, perhaps the government should renovate and open some wild sections to the public, Liu Zheng, a member of the China Cultural Relics Academy, told the Global Times on Wednesday, noting that people tired of the crowded Great Wall should have a chance to enjoy pristine parts of the attraction.



"Visitors should be regulated to climb the 'wild Wall' instead of climbing whatever part they want," Liu said, adding that uncontrolled climbing activities not only put the hikers at risk, but also give rise to forest fires and damage to the Great Wall that cannot be detected.



Two male and two female hikers climbing the dangerous Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Huairou district of Beijing were trapped on Sunday, with one falling down to a stream in the latest incident, according to a report sent by Huairou firefighting department to the Global Times on Wednesday.



The fire department spent hours searching for the injured woman. She was given first aid and transported down the mountain in two hours on foot, the report said.



Qu Hui, a publicity officer from the Huairou fire department, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the number of cases of hikers trapped in wild sections of the Great Wall, also called "wild Wall," has been increasing. He said the number peaked in the past National Day holiday, which spans from October 1 to 7, with four groups trapped in two days.



"Some 10 to 20 incidents happen each year, among which two to three involve foreigners," Qu said, adding that the largest group they have rescued was 16 amateur photographers, including four Japanese students.



People interested in climbing the "wild Wall" should contact experienced tour guides through WeChat groups, and a climbing group can attract as many as 40 people, Qu said.



Climbing the "wild Wall" carries a maximum fine of 500 yuan ($72) per person, according to a regulation issued by the State Council in 2006.





