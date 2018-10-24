Xi stresses building pilot FTZs toward new heights of reform, opening-up

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for building the country's pilot free trade zones (FTZs) toward new heights of reform and opening-up in the new era.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on the development of pilot FTZs.



The development of pilot FTZs is a strategic measure by the CPC Central Committee in advancing reform and opening-up in the new era and has become a milestone in the course, Xi said.



Five years of enterprising and pioneering work in the country's pilot FTZs has seen major progress and breakthroughs, offering the nation copious advances in institutional explorations, he said.



Xi also urged more efforts in advancing the development of pilot FTZs to generate more replicable institutional innovation, so as to make greater contributions in achieving China's two centenary goals and national rejuvenation.

