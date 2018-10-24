Red Sox pummel Dodgers in Game 1

Eduardo Nunez of the Boston Red Sox receives a Gatorade shower while talking to the media after their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on Tuesday in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: VCG

A year after collapsing injured on the field to start the Major League Baseball playoffs, Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez went from heartbroken has-been to World series hero.The 31-year-old Dominican infielder smashed a three-run homer on Tuesday over Fenway Park's giant "Green Monster" left-field wall to secure hosts Boston's 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opening game of the 114th World Series."It's weird because I don't care about being a hero. As long as we have the win, that's all that matters," Nunez said. "We're here to win and lose together. Who cares who's the hero that night? As long as we have a hero, that's a good ­feeling because we have the win."Both managers made substitutions in the seventh inning that left pinch-hitter Nunez at the plate against Dodgers reliever Alex Wood with two runners on base and two outs while Boston clung to a 5-4 lead.Nunez blasted the ball high to left field and into the first row of seats atop the iconic landmark.As Nunez circled the bases, he looked at the cheering Red Sox supporters ­delirious with delight."That was the best feeling as a player, see all the fans, they paid tickets to watch us, to play and be crazy," Nunez said. "That's a great feeling."Nunez began his major league ­career for Boston's arch-rivals, the New York Yankees, in 2010 and also played for Minnesota and San Francisco before joining the Red Sox last year.But Nunez suffered a right knee injury in September 2017 that was later diagnosed as a severe ligament sprain. He aggravated the injury in his return later that month and when he started Boston's playoff opener, he collapsed on the field after trying to run out a ground ball in his first time at bat. He was carried off the field and dropped from the lineup."So I come through with a lot of injuries this year with my knee, a lot of issues. But thank God I come through, and we're here. I'm very excited to have the win," Nunez said.