Japan confirms journalist held in Syria has been released

The Japanese government on Wednesday confirmed that a journalist kidnapped in Syria more than three years ago has been freed and is in Turkey.



"We have confirmed the safety of Jumpei Yasuda, who had been held captive in Syria since 2015," Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters.



"He appears to be in good health... We're very glad he's safe."



Japanese officials said late Tuesday they were trying to confirm reports that the 44-year-old freelancer, seized in June 2015, had been freed.



Embassy officials visited him at an immigration center in Antakya in Turkey, and he is expected to return to Japan soon, after health checks.



Yasuda's wife Myu was appearing live on private station TV Asahi when Kono announced the news.



"Thank you... Thank you for praying for him and taking action," she said in tears.



"I want to see him in good shape. That's all I want," Yasuda's father had told reporters earlier in the day.



"I don't know how he is now, but I want to tell him he kept his chin up," he added.



Yasuda was thought to have been seized by the group previously known as the Al-Nusra Front, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, in northern Syria.



Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, led by Al-Qaeda's former branch in Syria, denied any involvement in a statement Tuesday.



Al Qaeda's former Syria affiliate was known as Al-Nusra Front before it cut ties in 2016 and changed name. In August, videos emerged showing Yasuda and Italian Alessandro Sandrini appealing for their release.





