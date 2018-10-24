Indian tea sector sees potential among Chinese consumers

Indian tea vendor promotes its tea during the China Xiamen International Tea Fair on Sunday. Photo: VCG



India, the second-largest tea producing country, is moving to expand its tea business in China, the motherland of the beverage and the largest producing country. There is big potential to export Indian tea to China, and there's also the possibility of exporting Chinese tea to India, Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale told the Global Times on Wednesday.



"We see the potential of exporting Indian tea to the Chinese market, and we also see the potential of exporting Chinese tea to India," Bambawale told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.



The Indian government is ramping up efforts to bring more food and agricultural products to China in a bid to reduce the trade deficit between China and India after the two countries' leaders met in April in China to strengthen the bilateral ties.



Sino-Indian bilateral trade surged 15.4 percent on a yearly basis in the first three quarters of 2018, Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday. In the nine months, India's trade deficit with China was more than $44 billion.



"The response from Chinese importers was very positive. I have talked to dozens of importers this afternoon, and they seemed very interested in our products," Shivang Ksera, an employee of Indian Kamrup Tea Co, told the Global Times during a tea promotion seminar held in Beijing on Wednesday.



Qin Ling, a representative from the Beijing Tea Chamber, told the Global Times that "Indian tea producers and exporters are using the EU product standards. Some Chinese companies' products don't meet those standards."



Wang Qing, chairman of the China Tea Marketing Association, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that India and China have different categories of tea, and standards don't pose a major problem for Chinese tea exports.



"The issue is not the standard, China and India have different product structures. China mainly produces strip tea and India mainly produces broken black tea," Wang said.



Bern Tsang, the business development consultant of Premier's Tea Limited, whose office is based in Hong Kong, said that he is very optimistic about the Chinese market.



"Chinese young people are delighted to try new things. As you see, coffee has made it big in China, and mixology tea beverages are emerging too," he said. "Indian black tea is the main material to make mixology tea beverages."



Bambawale said he is not worried about the sales of Indian tea in China.



"There is big potential, and we want to exploit this potential. You know that between India and China, there are 2.4 billion people. These are big markets," he said.



Zhao Gancheng, director of the South Asia Studies Department at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, told the Global Times on Wednesday that India is currently showing the trend of trying to crack the Chinese market.



"India sees the US-China trade war as an opportunity of expanding the Chinese market, increasing the exporting of agricultural products to China. India is hoping to reduce its trade deficit with China, which has long been large," Zhao said.



If India takes this opportunity to establish interconnection and further expand trade with China, it is definitely a win-win situation for each other, Zhao added.



China will import rice from 14 Indian companies while the country's trade dispute with the US drags on, Indian news website the Business Standard reported in July.



China has agreed to purchase rice from 14 of the 19 registered Indian rice exporters, while the other five have been asked to improve their storage and isolation facilities so they can apply again, according to the report.