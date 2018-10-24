Huawei denies halt to hiring experienced staff in China

Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Inc confirmed to the Global Times on Wednesday that it will continue to recruit talent across the world.



"We will continue to open up and proceed with our business under the company's new vision," according to Huawei.



Media reports claimed that Huawei decided to stop social recruitment, that is, the recruitment of experienced staff within China.



The Beijing Youth Daily reported that Huawei has announced it would in principle suspend normal social recruitment, citing a resolution passed by Huawei in recent days. The report was deleted from ynet.com, the official website of the newspaper, but the story circulated widely among other domestic media.



Usually, there are two sources of recruitment for Chinese companies: social recruitment (hiring experienced people) and campus recruitment (hiring new graduates).



The reports about Huawei's recruitment decision come as the company increases efforts to expand its overseas business.



Huawei will open a new information security lab in Germany next month that will enable source code reviews, as the company aims to win regulators' confidence before Germany's 5G mobile spectrum auction, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday.





