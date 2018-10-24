Daimler, Geely team up

Daimler Mobility Services and Geely Group Co - Geely Holding Group's new business entity - announced Wednesday that they will form a premium ride-hailing joint venture in China, according to a statement on the website of Geely.



The 50-50 venture will be based in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, the statement said.



The venture will provide ride-hailing mobility services in several Chinese cities using premium vehicles including but not limited to Mercedes-Benz vehicles.



The fleet initially will include Mercedes-Benz S-Class, E-Class and V-Class and Maybach vehicles.

