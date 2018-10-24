Metro seeks partner

German wholesaler Metro is talking to banks about finding a partner for its China business, a spokesman said on Wednesday, confirming a report by news agency Bloomberg.



Bloomberg had reported Metro was working with banks Citi and JP Morgan on reviewing options for its China unit, including selling a minority stake or finding a strategic partner.



Metro runs 93 stores in China and reported like-for-like sales up 2.9 percent in Asia in the first nine months of its 2017-18 financial year.



Once a sprawling retail conglomerate, Metro has been restructuring in recent years to focus on its core cash-and-carry business, selling its Kaufhof department stores and then splitting from consumer electronics group Ceconomy.





