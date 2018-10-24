Innovent prices shares

Innovent Biologics Inc has priced its Hong Kong IPO near the top of its marketing range to raise $421 million, two people familiar with the matter said, indicating renewed enthusiasm in a sector blighted by falling stocks.



The Chinese biotechnology company - backed by mutual fund giant Fidelity and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings - sold about 236 million new shares, or 21 percent of its enlarged share capital, at HK$13.98 ($1.78) each, the people said, declining to be identified as the information was private.





