China's top political advisor meets senior Cambodian politician

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Thursday met with Samdech Say Chhum, president of Cambodia's senate, vowing more cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI).
Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said the China-Cambodia relationship was a model of friendly relations and sincere cooperation between China and its neighboring countries.
He called on the two countries to synergize development strategies under the BRI, enhance exchanges and cooperation in agriculture, people, youth and tourism, and make efforts to deepen the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.
"The CPPCC stands ready to maintain visits and exchanges at various levels with Cambodia's senate, so as to consolidate the foundation of the two countries' public opinions," Wang said.
Samdech Say Chhum said Cambodia was ready to "deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China across the board and play an active role in consolidating and deepening bilateral relations."