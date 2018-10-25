China's top political advisor urges efforts for national reunification

China's top political advisor Wang Yang has called for uniting the efforts of Chinese at home and abroad in the cause of national reunification.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a ceremony held in Beijing Thursday.



The ceremony was held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification.



Wang commended the council for its work in the past three decades and spoke of the need to gather the common will for patriotism, resolutely oppose separatism, and unite all efforts to create a mighty force promoting national reunification.



The basis and conditions for advancing peaceful national reunification are better now than any time in the past, and Chinese at home and abroad are now more confident and determined than ever in this endeavor, Wang said.



He urged the council to enhance study in theories, stay vigilant to all kinds of separatist forces, disseminate the Party policies, tell the Chinese story well and innovate the ways of work.



Before the ceremony, a board of directors meeting was held, electing Wang as the president of the council.

