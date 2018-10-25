Weddings no longer about heart – it costs an arm and a leg

A wedding day is supposed to be about the union of two people and two families, but for too long it has become an obscene excuse to gouge people out of their hard-earned money and sometimes drive them into massive debt. Even more concerning are the high wedding costs for different cultures - which sometimes dwarf the US' average spending costs.



However, there is also a trend of people sticking to a strict budget and spending far below the average by cutting corners and using "DIY" techniques.



The worldwide wedding industry, according to a 2015 Huffington Post article, is estimated at $300 billion - with the US' portion valued at $55 billion. Modern weddings have become less about love and more about decadence: filling massive reception halls with hundreds of guests, spending thousands on alcohol, and having over-the-top attractions like photo booths.



According to an April Business Insider article, the average wedding cost in the US is $33,391, but that couples in New York City spend the most at $76,944.



The Knot website, which did the study, found that cost correlated with the number of guests, ceremony cite, time of year, décor, and city location. It also noted that the average cost per guest is increasing and that many couples want their wedding to be unique and memorable - which sometimes results in overspending.



Therein lies the problem with the wedding industry: It preys on people who want to seem rich. In the process of wanting to throw an extravagant party, many are stuck with massive debt because they want their party to be the biggest and the best.



Nowadays, weddings seem to be less about love and more about the notion that the bride is a princess and the groom a prince. However, just because a couple spent a king's ransom on their wedding doesn't meant they'll live "happily ever after."



According to Emory University economics professors Andrew Francis-Tan and Hugo M Mialon, couples who spend more than $20,000 on their wedding have a 1.6 times higher likelihood of divorcing than couples that spent between $5,000 and $10,000.



The obvious problem with high wedding costs is the tension that comes with financial burdens. A $20,000 day sounds fun, but that is also years of payments that can cause fights.



The most important part of marriage is communication and that ties into the idea of financial stability. Instead of choosing to focus on frivolities and an excessive wedding bash, it would be prudent to focus on what a marriage means instead of what it costs.



A marriage shouldn't focus on being the biggest or the best and it shouldn't be held just to prove one's social standing or wealth.



Culture and traditions are good things, but there should be limits sometimes because a wedding is about two people making a union - not social standings.