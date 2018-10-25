Internal factor promotes China-Japan ties

Is the driving force of improvement in China-Japan ties mainly from the pressure caused by the trade war launched by Washington? When Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe started his official visit to China on Thursday, many international media discussed this perspective.
Washington is sparing no effort in pressing China in the trade war. Meanwhile, it also showed no trace of politeness toward Japan. This will definitely boost China and Japan's willingness to cooperate in the short term.
Though the US is quite an influential factor in China-Japan ties, the effect is limited. If Beijing and Tokyo intend to plan their future bilateral relationship based on Washington's attitude, they will only get lost.
The long-term impetus for improving China-Japan relations must be found in the two countries. The establishment of stable and mutually beneficial ties will have much to gain and nothing to lose for both sides.
Even for the Tokyo-Washington relationship, good Sino-US ties
will increase Japan's initiative in its alliance with the US, creating a certain advantage in the diplomacy of balance between China and the US instead of being enslaved to Washington for picking the US side.
There can be many disputes among neighboring countries, but there are also quite a few opportunities for cooperation. Enormous diplomatic resources would have to be consumed by all parties involved if they are difficult with surrounding nations.
In the past few years, the deterioration of China-Japan relations has generated enormous losses for both societies. The benefits that will be brought about by rapprochement between the two countries are beyond doubt.
Japan is an ally of the US. American troops are stationed on Japanese soil. Gaining more diplomatic independence is one of Japan's core interests. As Washington is more eager to contain a rising China, it hopes to garner more support from Tokyo to pressure China. It tests Japan's diplomatic independence whether its China policy can be shielded from the influence of Washington.
Some analysts worry that Tokyo will use its thawing ties with Beijing as a bargaining chip when dealing with Washington and that Tokyo's posture toward Beijing will change as Washington sways.
Such diplomatic balancing exists in all trilateral relations. China-Japan relations will continue to be defined with positive interactions between the two sides, and it is completely possible that their relations can transcend the US influence, a situation that benefits both. It is expected that Japan will deliver more political wisdom and courage.
The ideological competition between China and Japan is not as intense as that between China and the US.
Despite their close geographic distance, their security concerns are not contradictory from a long-term perspective. Therefore they can negotiate and direct their security concerns in the same direction. The two will find multiple incentives to become strategic partners.
In the past three decades, China and Japan have experienced ups and downs and have accumulated experiences and lessons.
The two countries should construct a more stable psychological framework to bolster friendly cooperation and dilute disputes.