Baidu launches AI tours

China's search engine giant Baidu Inc on Tuesday launched artificial intelligence (AI) guided tours, the Baidu Wi-Fi Translator, for Chinese travelers in Barcelona, the second most populous municipality of Spain.



The AI guide, which has been newly added to the Baidu Wi-Fi Translator, gives tourists a rich audio introduction to all buildings designed by Antonio Gaud, a great Spanish architect.



The Baidu Wi-Fi Translator, which was launched in late 2017, had two basic functions for international travelers - pocket-Wi-Fi and an auto-translator.





