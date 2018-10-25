Wingtech to buy chipmaker

China's Wingtech Technology Co, the world's largest smartphone contract manufacturer, is acquiring Dutch semiconductor company Nexperia Holding by buying a majority stake from its Chinese owners for 25.2 billion yuan ($3.63 billion).



Wingtech, a contract manufacturer for China's largest smartphone companies including Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi Corp, said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday it plans to pay 18.45 billion yuan to buy the stake from Nexperia's owners.



It announced in September that it would spend 6.7 billion yuan to acquire another owner of Nexperia. Based in the Netherlands, Nexperia was formerly the product unit of NXP Semiconductors.





