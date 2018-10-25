China launches ocean monitoring satellite for nautical navigation

China on Thursday launched an ocean monitoring satellite that Chinese experts said would strengthen the country's civilian and military nautical navigation.



A Long March-4B rocket carrying the HY-2B maritime satellite took off Thursday morning from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi Province, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



HY-2B, successfully sent into orbit on Thursday, is an ocean dynamic satellite, and will form a network with subsequent HY-2C and HY-2D for maritime environmental monitoring, said the report.



China Academy of Space Technology (CASC), also known as the Fifth Academy of the Beijing-headquartered China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, led HY-2B's development.



According to an article published on the CASC's public WeChat account on Thursday, HY-2B can withstand a disturbance of weather and light conditions, and is capable of providing all-weather, 24-hour service including constant monitoring of sea winds, wave conditions and storms.



"Chinese vessels can better understand the sea conditions before they sail out and forecast natural disasters such as typhoons, to avoid accidents," Ma Shijun, senior advisor to the project, told China Central Television News on Thursday.



HY-2B includes different equipment from the previous HY-2A including an automatic identification system and a data collection subsystem.



The equipment enables the satellite to provide global ship identification and tracking services.



The satellite is also able to collect, save and transmit buoy information from waters off China's coast and other parts of the world, according to the CASC article.



Such a development could reveal how many ships are in certain waters and where congestion would likely occur, according to Ma.



"The tracking is not limited to civilian ships, but can also apply to various scales of military vessels," Song Zhongping, a Beijing-based military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Thursday.



"It can not only provide an early-warning service to assist civilian vessels to choose safe routes, but also be used to guide Chinese warships to smoothly perform military missions at sea," he said.



Jiang Xingwei, director of the National Ocean Satellite Application Center under the Ministry of Natural Resources, was quoted by Xinhua as saying, "The HY-2 satellites will play a key role in China's ocean resource survey, disaster relief and environmental management.



"The follow-up satellite network will better serve both the world and China's maritime power strategy."



HY-2B will replace the previously launched HY-2A which was sent to space in August 2011, according to CASC.





