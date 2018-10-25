Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the Champions League Group H match between Manchester United and Juventus at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Tuesday. Photo: VCG

Jose Mourinho has not done himself any favors. After winning over the fans by markedly applauding them in recent games, he has undone much of his good work with comments made after the UEFA Champions League loss to Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday.



The Italians were the better side and a 1-0 scoreline flattered the hosts, who, despite rallying in the second half, failed to meaningfully test Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny and were indebted to their own goalkeeper David de Gea for keeping them in the game.



In the post-game press conference, Mourinho posed this question of his club. "To go to the Juventus level? Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? How can you reach that level? Manchester City level? How can you reach this level?"



This could be read as another plea for the powers that to be to loosen the purse strings, another reminder that he feels he was not backed in the transfer market in the summer as he demanded defensive reinforcements. For others it could read that this fiercely competitive man has lost his edge, an admission that United are far from their previous elite standard and a way off competing with the best clubs for the biggest trophies.



'Noisy neighbors'



What is worse is that among the names he mentions is the team from the other side of town, the club managed by his longtime rival Pep Guardiola, the current champions of England. Manchester City have finished above their crosstown rivals in every season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. It looks like it will be the same again this season, with United already nine points behind the league leaders after just nine games. A look at the table shows that Mourinho's side are as close to the relegation spots as they are to the ­summit.



This time out City also look like they finally mean business in Europe, as proved in their 3-0 stroll away at Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek. If City win the Champions League, and they are among the teams that believe they can, then that would give the once "noisy neighbors" something to shout about.



That would put United's failings in the starkest of relief. The final hold over City would be eroded and it will surely be a matter of time that the Etihad side match United's 20 league titles and three European crowns. It would also add fuel to the fire for those who believe that United's board got the wrong super coach.



Philosopher vs pragmatist



While Mourinho has poisoned the well with his public spats with his players and his board, Guardiola has been a breath of fresh air across town. For all of their contrast as philosopher versus pragmatist, one thing has changed while the two managers have been in Manchester - Mourinho has stopped winning while Guardiola has not.



Those who wanted Guardiola, and did not want Mourinho, can point to that. The acceptance of Mourinho was predicated by the understanding that he would deliver a Premier League or Champions League. His reign, much like him, could be nasty, brutish and short but that would be offset by trophies.



That has not proved to be the case while City have been lauded not only for their record breaking season but by winning in style. Now the only stick with which to beat them is the moral ambiguity of their owners or the various PR own goals on their social media accounts.



United are turgid by comparison, a combination of not winning and a complete absence of panache with a side helping of not attacking until they are behind. That was true against Newcastle United, last week at Chelsea and with Juventus in midweek. While Mourinho complains of a lack of support from the board, the board could be forgiven for wondering if they threw their support behind the wrong man.



Looking at Guardiola's reinvention of the players he inherited, footballers such as Fabian Delph, and the imposition of his playing philosophy on all those at the club, the question is what would he have been able to do with the players at United. Could he not regularly get the best out of Paul Pogba rather than belittling his World Cup win or clashing with him at training?



It was only January when both Manchester clubs were in the market for Alexis Sanchez. It's hard to imagine that the Chilean would have performed any worse than the very high level he had shown at Arsenal if he was reunited with his former Barcelona manager at City. Meanwhile, at United the move has not gone to plan - if there was a plan in the first place.



What might have been







Who has improved under Mourinho? There's a strong case to say Jesse Lingard has, although Ferguson had predicted he would come of age around this time and develop into a first-team footballer. Other than him though?



Whatever happens at Old Trafford on Sunday when United host Everton, and anything could, United fans may well drift off thinking about what might have been if they had taken a different path three summers back. On Monday night they will get a look at what might have been and what might yet be. City travel to Spurs and Guardiola will go against Mauricio Pochettino, another coach who has instilled vibrant attacking football on players he inherited while bedding in his own, on a fraction of the spend of either Mancunian club.



The grass will certainly be greener at Wembley, and while both sides seem to have the blueprint for what United need, the Red Devils merely have the blues.