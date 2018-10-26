Macron warns eastern members on EU values

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday warned eastern EU members not to fall out of step with the bloc's principles, singling out Hungary and Poland whose nationalist governments have clashed with Brussels.



In an interview published in Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Slovak media, the French leader insisted that "Europe is not a supermarket," driving home a point he made previously that eastern states could not pick and choose among the bloc's fundamental values.



Seven months ahead of elections to the European Parliament, Macron said he expected the campaign ahead of the vote to be a duel between "progressives" and nationalists.



As he kicks off a two-day visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Macron expressed concern about the refusal of some eastern EU members to accept migrants from the Middle East and North Africa under an EU quota programme drafted in the wake of the 2015 migrant crisis.



"We have a collective need for coherence and solidarity: we cannot benefit from the European budget without demonstrating solidarity on migration," Macron said, warning that any moves by member states to reduce their payments into the common budget could undermine EU unity.



