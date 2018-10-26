Saudi chief prosecutor to visit Turkey over journalist murder

Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor will visit Istanbul to speak with Turkish authorities as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey's president said Friday, adding that Ankara has yet more evidence in the case.



The announcement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes a day after the Saudi prosecutor said that, based on evidence supplied by Turkey, the murder appeared to have been premeditated - the first time Saudi authorities have made such an admission.



The killing of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 has sparked an international backlash against the kingdom.



Saudi Arabia is seeking to draw a line under the crisis, but a string of gruesome details about the murder have continued to appear in the Turkish media.



Erdogan said that the Saudi prosecutor would arrive on Sunday, and called on Riyadh to reveal who ordered the killing and the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body.



"You need to show this body," Erdogan said during an address in Ankara to his ruling party's provincial heads.



Khashoggi, 59, had been living in self-exile in the US since 2017.



He was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his marriage to a Turkish woman.



The kingdom has arrested 18 Saudi suspects over the case. Erdogan said that they must know who killed Khashoggi and repeated his call for the men to be tried in Turkey.



"The culprit is among them. If that is not the case, then who is the local conspirator? You have to tell," said Erdogan.



"Unless you tell, Saudi Arabia will not be free from this suspicion."



Erdogan said Turkey had already shared evidence with countries including Saudi Arabia and added that it had even more. "It is not that we don't have any other information or documents. We do. Tomorrow is another day," he said.



Riyadh's admission that the murder appeared to be a premeditated hit marked the latest twist in the shifting official narrative from Saudi authorities.



