"It was not a small bag [of rubbish], and I was in a rush to deliver food to the next customer. Thinking it was not sanitary, I refused her request."So said a food delivery man surnamed Wang, who received a negative comment after refusing to help one of his customers throw away a bag of trash. Ele.me, the delivery company Wang works for, said deliverymen can appeal to the platform if they receive unfair negative comments. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)