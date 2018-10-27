Knife-wielding woman detained after injuring 14 preschoolers at Chongqing kindergarten

Fourteen children at a kindergarten in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality were injured by a woman wielding a kitchen knife on Friday.



The 39-year-old suspect, surnamed Liu, injured 14 children as they were filing back to class after their morning exercises at 9:30 am, Chongqing police said Friday.



They said that school security and other staff subdued Liu and called police, who detained the suspect.



The injured children are currently in hospital. One is in critical condition, but the others do not have life-threatening injuries, police said.



Specialists in psychological trauma have been dispatched to help the injured children and their parents.



Kindergarten principal Yang Yi told the Global Times that security authorities have already started investigating the incident, but he would not reveal further details.



After rumors about the incident started spreading online, cyber authorities in Chongqing called on netizens to not spread graphic images of the incident out of respect for the victims.



Global Times





