Thailand repatriates 17 economic crime suspects to China

Thailand repatriated 17 people suspected of involvement in economic crimes to China on Friday, two of whom are leading suspects in cases of illegal fundraising.
Some online lending platforms have been unable to raise capital to pay investors and lend to others since June this year. A "domino effect" collapse of the online lending industry started in that month, when 63 platforms were discovered to be having problems. The number surged the following month, and by July 20, at least 118 were struggling, according to wdzj.com, a P2P online lending analysis platform.
Soon after, executives from some platforms fled overseas to avoid arrest, with their actions severely damaging investors' rights and disrupting market order.
Soon after they fled, the Ministry of Public Security
(MPS) began to cooperate with Chinese embassies in these countries, along with local law enforcement and immigration forces to repatriate suspects to China. So far, 40 executives of these platforms have been returned.
The MPS said it attaches great importance to tracking down suspects involved in illegal fundraising platforms, protecting investors' rights and maintaining market order. It has enhanced cooperation with other countries to make this work effective.
The repatriation of the suspects this time sends an important signal of the cooperation between China's public security authorities and law enforcement in other countries, the Xinhua News Agency said.