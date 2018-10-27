Tunisia, EU set priorities for 2018-2020 plan

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed discussed strategic priorities with visiting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday, to provide new economic climate for investments in Tunisia.



The two sided discussed the strategic priorities within the framework of road map 2018-2020, according to Chahed.



One of the key topics is the Open Sky -- an international policy concept calling for the liberalization of rules and regulations of the international aviation industry, especially commercial aviation, in order to create a free-market environment for the airline industry, he said at a press briefing.



The policy will open new horizons of bilateral cooperation and give birth to a new economic climate for investments in Tunisia, Chahed added.



"Tunisia is currently waiting for the European side to speed up the procedures for setting up the Open Sky," Chahed added.



According to Juncker, the European Union will not hesitate to support Tunisian to implement necessary reforms, and to tackle problems concerning the youth.



Juncker also revealed that Tunisia has enjoyed financial support of 10 billion euros (11.4 billion US dollars) from EU since 2011.

