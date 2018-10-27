US demands swift convening of Syrian constitutional committee; Russia says no hurry

The United States and several other countries on the Security Council on Friday demanded the swift convening of a Syrian constitutional committee, but Russia said there should be no hurry.



"The United States, along with all other members of the Small Group -- Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom -- and other like-minded UN Security Council partners are united in our position that the UN should move swiftly to convene the constitutional committee," said Jonathan Cohen, the US deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.



"Further obstruction on the committee's formation is unacceptable. Further delay risks squandering the window of opportunity provided by the Turkish and Russian demilitarized zone that has succeeded in preventing further bloodshed in Idlib and beyond," he told the Security Council.



Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, however, said: "There are no grounds for establishing artificial deadlines for the establishment of the constitutional committee."



"Conditions cannot be imposed that contradict the will of the Syrian parties themselves," he told the council.



In January talks in Sochi that were brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey, Syrian parties agreed on the formation of an inclusive constitutional committee, which is tasked to draft a new constitution for the war-torn country.



The formation of such a committee has stalled as Damascus refuses to accept a list of representatives of civil society prepared by the United Nations.



Under the Sochi agreement, the constitutional committee is to be composed of representatives of the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society representatives -- each with 50 members.



Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador, questioned the intention of Britain, France and the United States -- the countries that requested Friday's Security Council meeting, which heard a briefing from UN Special Envoy for the Syria crisis Staffan de Mistura.



Russia is not convinced that the countries that insisted on the convening of Friday's meeting are working for a peaceful settlement of the Syria crisis, said Nebenzia.



He accused them of Russia bashing.



De Mistura, who briefed the Security Council via a video link from Beirut, Lebanon, after his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem two days ago, said Damascus does not recognize the United Nations' role in forming the constitutional committee.



"Basically, Minister Muallem did not accept a role for the UN in general in identifying or selecting the Middle Third list," said the UN envoy, referring to the list of civil society representatives to the committee.



Cohen, the US representative, said no one should doubt that the UN special envoy has the mandate to move forward to establish the constitutional committee. Any list proposed by anyone must have the approval of the special envoy, not just in its membership, but in how it is compiled, he said.



Despite what the special envoy heard in Damascus, the United Nations has exclusive control over the committee's membership, schedule, and scope of work -- as affirmed by Russia in its January 2018 Sochi Declaration, said Cohen.

