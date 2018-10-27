China, ASEAN conclude maritime exercise

China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) on Friday concluded a two-day maritime exercise off the coast of south China's Guangdong Province.
The exercise highlighted undocking and leaving port in formation, fleet communication and maneuvers, and maritime rescue.
"The exercise laid a solid foundation for China and ASEAN naval forces to carry out joint maritime rescue missions," said Peng Guliang, a Chinese naval commander participating in the drill.
The exercise featured the setting up of a joint command post. "It manifests the enhanced mutual trust between our naval forces," Peng said.
ASEAN groups 10 Southeast Asian countries including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
China has strengthened maritime rescue cooperation with ASEAN members in recent years. Last November a joint rescue drill was held near Guangdong.