Attacks on journalists should not become new normal: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for better protection of journalists to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, which falls on Nov. 2.



More than 1,000 journalists have been killed while carrying out their work in last decade, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general, at a regular news briefing, adding that 90 percent of those killings remain unresolved with no one held accountable.



In a video message, the UN chief said that the attacks and harassment of journalists are outrageous and "should not become the new normal," and he called on governments and the international community to protect journalists and create the conditions they need to do their work.



The International Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly to highlight the urgent need to protect journalists, and to commemorate the assassination of two French reporters in Mali on Nov. 2, 2013.

