Highlights of Internet Plus Expo in China's Guangdong

A robot is displayed at the Internet Plus Expo in Shunde District of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2018. Themed with "Digital Life, Business and Production", the expo set up six sectors, respectively "Internet Plus" frontier technology, digital business, digital life, innovation and entrepreneurship, intelligent manufacturing and robot. Over 650 enterprises displayed their technologies and products. (Xinhua/Chen Liqun)

Robots are displayed at the Internet Plus Expo in Shunde District of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Sadat)

An exhibitor talks business with a merchant at the Internet Plus Expo in Shunde District of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

A robot is displayed at the Internet Plus Expo in Shunde District of Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)