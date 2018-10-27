Some 1,500 Chinese tourists trapped in typhoon-hit Saipan

The Consulate General of China in Los Angeles confirmed on Friday there were about 1,500 Chinese tourists trapped in Saipan by Super Typhoon Yutu, which hit the Northern Mariana Islands and caused extensive infrastructure damages.



The consulate general has set up a 24-hour hotline on Thursday, and received nearly 80 calls from Chinese tourists searching for help after their flights were canceled due to Typhoon Yutu.



The Chinese tourists hoped to leave the disaster area as soon as possible, said the consulate general in a release.



The majority of the trapped Chinese flied to Saipan via domestic charter flights, while a few took flights of foreign airlines.



Currently, no casualties of Chinese citizens have been reported, said the consulate general, adding their accommodation and food have been guaranteed.



Local authorities were in efforts to resume flights on Saturday.



The consulate general and other related domestic departments are working on evacuation plans of Chinese citizens after local airport resumes navigation.



Yutu, which hit the island territories overnight on Wednesday, caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure on Saipan and Tinian islands, and displaced many families, said the Northern Mariana Islands Governor's Office.



With sustained winds of over 270 km per hour, the powerful storm tore up roofs and pulled down trees and power lines in the Marianas, the office said.

