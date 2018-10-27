Death toll in Jordan flash floods rises to 21

Rescuers prepare to search the area where a group of students and teachers were attacked by flash floods in the Zara Maeen hot springs area, Madaba Governorate, Jordan, Oct. 26, 2018. The death toll from the flash floods in the Dead Sea area on Thursday rose to 21 by Friday afternoon. A large-scale search and rescue operation continued for the second day, said a statement by the Civil Defense Department. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)The death toll from the flash floods that swept students and families in the Dead Sea area on Thursday rose to 21 by Friday afternoon.
