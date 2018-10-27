China hopes to enhance law enforcement cooperation with Bangladesh, a senior Chinese official said on Friday.
Zhao Kezhi, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security, made the remarks during talks with Bangladeshi Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan.
Zhao said leaders of the two countries have lifted China-Bangladesh ties to a strategic partnership of cooperation and mapped out the new blueprint for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
Noting that China and Bangladesh are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, he said China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.
He call on the two sides to strengthen alignment of development strategies, boost cooperation in various fields, and promote complementary strengths and common development.
The senior Chinese official hoped that the law enforcement departments of the two countries will enhance exchanges and communication, improve cooperation mechanism, and jointly work for the security of the projects under the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative.
He also called for deepening practical cooperation in fighting terrorism, cybercrime, telecommunications fraud and drug crimes, as well as in law enforcement capacity building.
For his part, Asaduzzaman Khan thanked China for its support and assistance to Bangladesh's development and stability.
He said Bangladesh is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen bilateral cooperation in the fields of law enforcement and security, and enhance security cooperation for the Belt and Road projects.
After the talks, Zhao Kezhi and Asaduzzaman Khan witnessed the signing of relevant cooperation documents.
On Friday, Zhao Kezhi also met with representatives of the Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh, urging them to follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries while doing business and seeking development in Bangladesh.
Pointing out that Bangladesh is not only China's friendly neighbor but also an important country along the Belt and Road, he called on Chinese enterprises to always remember they represent the image of China.
He also called on them to enhance safety awareness and make new contributions to continuously promoting China-Bangadesh friendship and the Belt and Road development.