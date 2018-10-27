Shanghai gets ready to greet upcoming China Int'l Import Expo

A volunteer for the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) poses for a photo with the mascot "Jinbao" outside the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. The exhibition booth arrangement work for the CIIE has begun in Shanghai, the organizer said Thursday. Over 1,800 exhibition booths will be set up by the end of the month, before exhibitors start to display products on Nov. 1 and 2, according to the China International Import Expo Bureau. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Volunteers for the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) are seen outside the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. The exhibition booth arrangement work for the CIIE has begun in Shanghai, the organizer said Thursday. Over 1,800 exhibition booths will be set up by the end of the month, before exhibitors start to display products on Nov. 1 and 2, according to the China International Import Expo Bureau. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Volunteers for the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) pose for a photo with the mascot "Jinbao" outside the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. The exhibition booth arrangement work for the CIIE has begun in Shanghai, the organizer said Thursday. Over 1,800 exhibition booths will be set up by the end of the month, before exhibitors start to display products on Nov. 1 and 2, according to the China International Import Expo Bureau. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A worker pastes a sign poster for the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. The exhibition booth arrangement work for the CIIE has begun in Shanghai, the organizer said Thursday. Over 1,800 exhibition booths will be set up by the end of the month, before exhibitors start to display products on Nov. 1 and 2, according to the China International Import Expo Bureau. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)