Pakistan army chief confirms death sentence to 14 terrorists

Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday confirmed death sentences to 14 hardcore terrorists for their involvement in heinous offences related to terrorism in the country, the military said.



The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pakistani army, said in a statement that eight other convicts have been given imprisonment by the military courts.



The statement said the convicts were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including attacks on the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, killing of innocent civilians and destruction of educational institutions and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Hotel in northeastern Swat valley.



"On the whole, they were involved in killing of 22 persons," including 3 civilians, 19 security personnel and injuring 23 others, the statement said.



Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts, the statement said.



All the convicts belong to banned militant groups. They had confessed crimes during the trial.

