Self-drive floor-cleaning robots go on duty in Vancouver

People watch a demonstration of a floor-cleaning robot at the University of British in Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 26, 2018. Equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) self-learning ability, the self-drive floor-cleaning robots are now starting to work in the campus of University of British Columbia in order to lower down the workload of the cleaning staffs. (Xinhua/Liang sen)

People watch a demonstration of a floor-cleaning robot at the University of British in Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 26, 2018. Equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) self-learning ability, the self-drive floor-cleaning robots are now starting to work in the campus of University of British Columbia in order to lower down the workload of the cleaning staffs. (Xinhua/Liang sen)

People watch a demonstration of a floor-cleaning robot at the University of British in Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 26, 2018. Equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) self-learning ability, the self-drive floor-cleaning robots are now starting to work in the campus of University of British Columbia in order to lower down the workload of the cleaning staffs. (Xinhua/Liang sen)