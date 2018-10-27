Scenery of Xiaozuo Township, SE China's Fujian

Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2018 shows scenery of the beach in Xiaozuo Township of Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2018 shows scenery of Fengche Island in Xiaozuo Township of Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A local woman presents the traditional costume in Xiaozuo Township of Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A man waits to catch fish on the reef in Fengcheng Island of Xiaozuo Township in Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2018 shows scenery of Xiaozuo Township in Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2018 shows scenery of Weishan Village of Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists view the stone houses at Weishan Village of Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)