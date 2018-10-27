Farmers harvest oranges in China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/27 16:04:04

A farmer picks oranges at a planting base in Xingren Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)


 

Farmers convey the newly-harvested oranges at a planting base in Xingren Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)


 

A farmer arranges the newly-harvested oranges at a planting base in Xingren Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus