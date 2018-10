Snowfall hits Hulun Buir, N China's Inner Mongolia

People enjoy themselves at a scenic spot in Oroqen Autonomous Banner of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2018. A snowfall hit Oroqen Autonomous Banner of Hulun Buir on Friday.(Xinhua/Hou Yupeng)

People pose for photos at a scenic spot in Oroqen Autonomous Banner of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2018. A snowfall hit Oroqen Autonomous Banner of Hulun Buir on Friday.(Xinhua/Hou Yupeng)

People enjoy the snow scenery at a scenic spot in Oroqen Autonomous Banner of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2018. A snowfall hit Oroqen Autonomous Banner of Hulun Buir on Friday.(Xinhua/Hou Yupeng)