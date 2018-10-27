"The Sleeping Beauty" performed during China Shanghai Int'l Arts Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/27 16:41:22

Dancers from the Australian Ballet perform the classic "The Sleeping Beauty" during the China Shanghai International Arts Festival in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ren Long)


 

Dancers from the Australian Ballet perform the classic "The Sleeping Beauty" during the China Shanghai International Arts Festival in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ren Long)


 

Dancers from the Australian Ballet perform the classic "The Sleeping Beauty" during the China Shanghai International Arts Festival in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ren Long)


 

Dancers from the Australian Ballet perform the classic "The Sleeping Beauty" during the China Shanghai International Arts Festival in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ren Long)


 

Dancers from the Australian Ballet perform the classic "The Sleeping Beauty" during the China Shanghai International Arts Festival in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ren Long)


 

Dancers from the Australian Ballet perform the classic "The Sleeping Beauty" during the China Shanghai International Arts Festival in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ren Long)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus